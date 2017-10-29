201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Church bell rings in…

Church bell rings in Kashmir church after 5 decades

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 11:16 am 10/29/2017 11:16am
Share

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For the first time in five decades, a church bell rang Sunday at the largest Catholic church in the main city of India’s portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir. Members of Srinagar’s tiny…

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For the first time in five decades, a church bell rang Sunday at the largest Catholic church in the main city of India’s portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Members of Srinagar’s tiny Christian community assembled at the 120-year-old Holy Family Catholic Church and celebrated the installation of the new bell, weighing 105 kilograms (231 pounds).

The church lost its original bell 50 years ago in an arson attack. According to church officials, the church and its belfry were damaged in the attack by protesters demonstrating against the 1967 Mideast war.

The bell was badly damaged and rendered useless in the incident, said Sydney Rath, a local Christian member of the church. He said the bell was not installed all these years because “the community didn’t have enough resources to order a new bell after its damage.”

Rath said one of the roughly 30 Christian families living in Srinagar donated the bell.

People from other faiths, including Muslims and Hindus, also participated in the event on Sunday.

The Rev. Roy Matthews, the church’s pastor, said the interfaith ceremony reflected the traditional “composite culture” of Kashmir.

“So the message is loud and clear that we all are one, no matter whatever faith, persuasion you have, but basically we are all human beings,” Matthews said. “This is a message that every religion should make known to the world today because of the divisions and violence in the name of religion.”

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for the Indian-administered portion to become independent or merge with Pakistan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Recommended
Latest
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Today in history: Oct. 29
10 best jobs for millennials
DC's Ghost Roads
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
10 best-value hotels in America
10 best-paying jobs for millennials
10 most searched-for Halloween costumes
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
21 best spots for fall vacation
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note