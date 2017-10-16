China’s ruling Communist Party reasserts itself under Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Under President Xi Jinping, China’s ruling Communist Party has seen a resurgence after years of waning influence over the daily affairs of its citizens.

A new matchmaking mission by the Communist Youth League of China to help young people struggling in the romance department is just one example of how the party is reasserting itself.

Those efforts are expected to get a boost when the party meets this week for its national congress.

The party’s resurgence comes after years of seeing its influence over citizens’ daily affairs wane, even while it maintained an iron grip on the political system and military.

The revitalization has been accompanied by stepped-up demands for ideological purity and the encouragement of a nationalism that links China’s rise globally to the party’s continued rule under Xi.

