China’s ruling Communist Party reasserts itself under Xi

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 4:09 am 10/16/2017 04:09am
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017 file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping toasts during a reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve of the Oct. 1 National Day holiday in Beijing. Under President Xi, China’s ruling Communist Party is reasserting itself after years of waning influence over the daily affairs of its citizens, even while it maintained an iron grip on the military and political system. Those efforts will likely get a boost when the party meets for its national congress, when Xi is expected to receive a second term as party leader. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Under President Xi Jinping, China’s ruling Communist Party has seen a resurgence after years of waning influence over the daily affairs of its citizens.

A new matchmaking mission by the Communist Youth League of China to help young people struggling in the romance department is just one example of how the party is reasserting itself.

Those efforts are expected to get a boost when the party meets this week for its national congress.

The party’s resurgence comes after years of seeing its influence over citizens’ daily affairs wane, even while it maintained an iron grip on the political system and military.

The revitalization has been accompanied by stepped-up demands for ideological purity and the encouragement of a nationalism that links China’s rise globally to the party’s continued rule under Xi.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
