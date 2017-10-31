201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Cambodia court denies bail…

Cambodia court denies bail for jailed opposition leader

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 3:58 am 10/31/2017 03:58am
Share
A supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, wears party president Kem Sokha portrait poster read ing"Free" as she stands outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the lower court's decision to continue detaining opposition leader Kem Sokha, who has been charged with treason, the latest in a series of moves to gain an advantage ahead of next year's general election. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Supreme Court has authorized the continued detention of opposition leader Kem Sokha who faces treason charges that critics have denounced as part of a ruling party campaign to crush its main political rival.

A lawyer for Sokha said Tuesday the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s refusal of bail on the grounds that Sokha’s release would be detrimental to national security and his own safety.

On Nov. 16, the Supreme Court will start hearing a case that seeks the dissolution of Sokha’s Cambodia National Rescue Party, the only opposition party with seats in Cambodia’s parliament.

Sokha has been accused of conspiring with the United States to topple the government of Cambodian strongman Hun Sen and faces up to three decades in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest