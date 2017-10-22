201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Bomb kills former Afghan…

Bomb kills former Afghan warlord, bodyguard

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 3:01 am 10/22/2017 03:01am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a bomb has killed a former warlord and his bodyguard, and wounded eight other people.

Khalil Aseir, spokesman for the chief of police in the northern Takhar province, says the blast early Sunday targeted Nazuk Mir, a militant commander during the struggle to drive out Soviet troops in the 1980s. The bomb went off at a restaurant where he was having breakfast.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

A wave of attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces, has killed more than 200 people over the past week.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest