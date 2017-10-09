201.5
AP PHOTOS: Thai artisans prepare complex for king’s funeral

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 8:33 pm 10/09/2017 08:33pm
This Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, photo, shows the royal crematorium and funeral complex for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as preparations continue in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai artists and craftsmen are putting the finishing touches on an elaborate crematorium complex ahead of the funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016. Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai artists and craftsmen are putting the finishing touches on an elaborate crematorium complex ahead of the funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016.

The crematorium, situated on a public field near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, is a representation of mystical Mount Meru, where gods reside, according to Buddhist and Hindu legends. The complex features nine golden-spired pavilions and more than 100 sculptures and statues of angels, gods, mythical creatures and former kings.

Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. The events, which have a budget of 1 billion baht ($30 million), are the culmination of more than a year of official mourning.

The crematorium will be dismantled after the funeral.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

