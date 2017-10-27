AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside six other members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, at the end of the 19th Communist Party congress in Beijing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Thais held an elaborate funeral procession and cremation ceremony for King Bhumibol Adulyadej following a year of mourning.

An Indian camel trader arrived with his herd for the annual cattle fair in Pushkar in western Rajasthan state.

Japan’s Ryota Murata sent a right to France’s Hassan N’Dam in the seventh round of their rematch for the WBA world middleweight boxing title in Tokyo.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

