201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Airport videos show the…

Airport videos show the 4 men also suspected in Kim murder

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 12:43 am 10/26/2017 12:43am
Share
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Malaysian prosecutors said Wednesday that they would present security camera video showing two more male suspects at the airport on the day Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was killed. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Prosecutors have shown Malaysian airport security videos detailing the movements of four men suspected along with two women on trial of having the intent to kill the estranged brother of North Korea’s leader.

Police chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Thursday that security footage from the Kuala Lumpur airport showed the four men before and after the attack on Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13.

He said his investigation showed the suspect known as Hanamori, or Grandpa or Uncle, was the mastermind. Hanamori was the first to arrive at the airport and met separately with each of the other men before the attack. After the women rubbed VX nerve agent on Kim’s face, three of the men traveled in one vehicle between airport terminals.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest