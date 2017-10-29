Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 13 police

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban killed 13 police in an attack on a checkpoint early Sunday in the northern Kunduz province, an official said.

Hayatullah Ameri, chief of the Khan Abad district, near where the attack took place, says only one policeman escaped the battle alive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people.

