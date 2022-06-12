RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » Art News » List of winners so…

List of winners so far at the 75th Tony Awards

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A partial list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:

— Featured Actor, Musical: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

— Featured Actress, Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company.”

— Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, “Company.”

— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”

— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”

— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”

— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”

— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”

— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”

— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Art News | Entertainment News | National News

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up