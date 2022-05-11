RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » Art News » Luisi to conduct Ring…

Luisi to conduct Ring Cycle with Dallas Symphony in 2024

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in October 2024.

Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance from Oct. 13-20, 2024.

Mark Delavan will sing Wotan, repeating a role he performed when Luisi conducted the Ring at the Metropolitan Opera in 2012 and ’13. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom (Brünnhilde), Daniel Johansson (Siegfried), Tómas Tomasson (Alberich), Sara Jakubiak (Sieglinde) and Christopher Ventris (Siegmund).

The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company, and a concert version of the complete Ring is rarely performed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up