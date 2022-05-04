RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leader calls for Russian oil ban | Russia hits eastern towns | Pope's Ukraine diplomacy | Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht
Home » Art News » Film and stage star…

Film and stage star Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host this year’s Tony Awards.

The “West Side Story” star will lead the presentation June 12 at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall live on CBS and on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. An hour-long pre-show will stream on Paramount+.

“After the challenging last two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS.

DeBose is a theater veteran, with roles in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Hamilton,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Pippin,” “Motown the Musical,” “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Company.”

The ceremony will he held nine months after “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards, one postponed because of the pandemic. That show also expanded from its typical three hours to four, with host Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half with performances from the three top musicals.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Ahuja wants to reach more diverse applicants for 8,000 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law jobs

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up