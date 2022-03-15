RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Virginia museum receives gift worth nearly $60 million

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 9:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced Tuesday that it has received a gift worth nearly $60 million, including a significant contribution to the museum’s expansion campaign and 15 paintings by prominent American artists.

The gift from longtime patrons James W. McGlothlin and Frances Gibson McGlothlin is the largest private gift in the museum’s expansion campaign, which will culminate in a second major wing at the museum named after the couple.

The McGlothlins’ donation includes paintings by Milton Avery, Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth.

Last June, the museum announced that it had begun a $190 million expansion and renovation project, anticipated to be completed in 2026.

