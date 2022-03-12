Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

NEW YORK (AP) — Two individuals were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon,…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Two individuals were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and further details weren’t immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.