Iconic Marilyn Monroe image by Andy Warhol coming to auction

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 6:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said Monday.

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie’s said.

The proceeds of the sale would go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

