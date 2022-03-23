Detroit native named American Visionary Art Museum director

The head of an acclaimed outdoor art project in Detroit has been appointed the second director of the Baltimore-based American Visionary Art Museum.

BALTIMORE — The head of an acclaimed outdoor art project in Detroit has been appointed the second director of the Baltimore-based American Visionary Art Museum.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Jenenne Whitfield, president and CEO of the Heidelberg Project, was named to her new post Wednesday and will start Sept. 6. She’ll succeed Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, the museum’s founder who’s leaving after 27 years.

Whitfield was picked from a pool of more than 140 applicants.

The museum was established in 1995 and focuses on showcasing works created by self-taught and intuitive artists, many of whom experience mental illness or homelessness or are imprisoned. It has an annual attendance of about 115,000.

