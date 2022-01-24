CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 10:07 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music, with hopes of figuring out why his songs like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the “Björn from ABBA and Friends’ Radio Show” on Apple Music Hits starting Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus’ friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why ABBA’s music has remained in the public consciousness.

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time — almost 40 years — because I don’t understand it myself,” the 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major ABBA renaissance. Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album “Voyager.” And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus’ other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of “Mamma Mia!” and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3 p.m. Eastern this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service. Others include Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

