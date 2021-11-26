Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of…

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:

“Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.

“There are no words I can find for this loss. He would know what to say. Rest well, dearest Steve.” — Laura Benanti, via Instagram.

“The theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers. Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky. But the brilliance of Stephen Sondheim will still be here as his legendary songs and shows will be performed for evermore,” producer Cameron Mackintosh, in a statement.

“Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace.” — Barbra Streisand, via Twitter.

“Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you’ve given the world.” — Aaron Tveit, via Twitter.

“Devastating news. Hard to fathom that he was in fact mortal like the rest of us. But bow lucky are we to have lived in the world at the same time as this great man. No one can replace him.” — Judy Kuhn, via Twitter.

“I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim. He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world, Steve.” — Bernadette Peters, via Twitter.

“Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest.” — Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

