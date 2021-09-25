Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
$50M gift will fund new University of Virginia arts center

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 1:26 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia has announced plans for a new performing arts center funded by a $50 million donation.

University President Jim Ryan announced Friday that the gift is being made by Tessa Ader. The news release said the new center for dance, concerts, theater and other performances will be in the area known as the Emmet-Ivy corridor.

While designs haven’t been completed, the university said the center will include a concert hall with more than 1,000 seats, a 150-seat recital hall and rehearsal studios.

The center will also host national touring artists.

