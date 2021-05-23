CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Art News » List of Billboard Music…

List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 10:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

_______

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up