List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories The Associated Press

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. — Top artist: The Weeknd — Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” — Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.” — Top female artist: Taylor Swift — Top male artist: The Weeknd — Top new artist: Pop Smoke — Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope” — Top duo/group: BTS — Top R&B artist: The Weeknd — Top rap artist: Pop Smoke — Top country artist: Morgan Wallen — Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly — Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny — Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga — Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship — Top gospel artist: Kanye West — Top social artist: BTS — Top streaming songs artist: Drake — Top song sales artist: BTS — Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd — Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift — Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd — Artist of the Decade Award: Drake — Icon Award: Pink — Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth _______ For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

