CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Art News » Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker…

Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker to star in spring plays

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, Audra McDonald, Kevin Klein, Carla Gugino and Keanu Reeves have signed on to perform in a new virtual play series this spring while Broadway is closed.

The series kicks off Thursday with “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman starring Reeves, Bobby Cannavale, Heidi Schreck and Alia Shawkat.

The next show — on April 8 — will feature “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” by Pearl Cleage directed by Camille A. Brown and starring Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.

Also on tap is Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine” with Burstyn; Adrienne Kennedy’s “Ohio State Murders” with McDonald; Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” with Streep and Kline; Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz” with Parker; and Wendy Wasserstein’s “The Sisters Rosensweig” Kathryn Hahn. Dates have yet to be announced.

Individual tickets start at $10 and all seven plays go for $49. Proceeds from the performances will benefit The Actors Fund. The series is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

___

Online: https://www.broadwaysbestshows.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Art News | Entertainment News

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up