CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Art News » The Latest: Virus knocks…

The Latest: Virus knocks out 2 games for Halifax junior team

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 2:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Halifax Mooseheads are the latest Quebec Major Junior Hockey team to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said Saturday the staffer did not have any contact with players or hockey staff, but players and staff are now isolating as a precaution and public health officials have been contacted.

Halifax’s Saturday game against the Charlottetown Islanders was postponed, along with a Wednesday game against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Mooseheads are the sixth team in the league to announce a positive test.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to start play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they plan to begin in the New Year.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Art News | Entertainment News | Sports

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up