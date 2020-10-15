CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | Md.'s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccinations | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Art News » Select list of nominees…

Select list of nominees for 2020 Tony Awards

The Associated Press

October 15, 2020, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, announced Thursday.

Best Musical: “Jagged Little Pill”; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical”; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play: “Grand Horizons”; “The Inheritance”; “Sea Wall/A Life”; “Slave Play”; “The Sound Inside”

Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody; “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” John Logan; “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale; “The Inheritance,” Paul Englishby; “The Rose Tattoo,” Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb; “Slave Play,” Lindsay Jones; “The Sound Inside,” Daniel Kluger

Best Revival of a Play: “Betrayal”; “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”; Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”; Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”; Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”; Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”; Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”; Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”; James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”; David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”; John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”; Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”; Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”; Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”; Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”; Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”; Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”; Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”; Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”; Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”; Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

___

Online: http://tonyawards.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up