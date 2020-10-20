CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Rural Md. county to close schools | How to spot fake COVID-19 trials | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Art News » Director Stephen Daldry exits…

Director Stephen Daldry exits ‘Wicked’ film adaptation

The Associated Press

October 20, 2020, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The long-gestating film adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked” has hit another snag. Director Stephen Daldry is exiting the project, a studio representative confirmed Tuesday.

The industry trade website Deadline first reported the news.

The “Billy Elliot” director has been associated with the adaptation for years, going back as far as 2012. Writer Winnie Holzman, who wrote the musical, wrote the script with “Wicked” composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. At one point, the film was supposed to hit theaters in Dec. 2019.

Universal Pictures earlier this year removed “Wicked” from its release schedule. It was last slated for a Dec. 22, 2021 theatrical launch.

No cast has been officially announced.

In addition to directing the stage and movie versions of “Billy Elliot,” Daldry’s Broadway credits include “An Inspector Calls,” “Skylight” and he just got a Tony Award nomination for “The Inheritance.” He has won two Tonys.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Art News | Entertainment News | Movie News | Music News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up