USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

The Associated Press

1. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell (CCA and B)

4. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “5-Minute Frozen” by Disney Books (Disney Press)

7. “Starsight” by Brandon Sanderson (Delacorte)

8. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

9. “Where Winter Finds You” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “5-Minute Christmas Stories” by Disney Books (Disney Press)

12. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

14. “Crime in Progress” by Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritch (Random House)

15. “Spy” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

16. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

17. “Harry Potter ad the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

18. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)

19. “Ali Cross” by James Patterson (Jimmy Patterson)

20. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

21. “5-Minute Princess Stories” by Disney Books (Disney Press)

22. “Guinness Book of World Records 2020” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

23. “The Hero” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

24. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)

25. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

