Spike Lee, Taylor Swift make year’s top entertainment photos

YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_80235 Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" jumps into the arms of presenter Samuel L. Jackson as fellow presenter Brie Larson, right, looks on, at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. It was the first Oscar awarded to the veteran filmmaker. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_85952 Lizzo performs "Truth Hurts" at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_87825 Ali Stroker receives the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical to for her performance in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 9, 2019. Stroker is the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_87093 Kane Brown breaks down as he accepts the Artist of the Year Award at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 16, 2019. Brown dedicated the award to his drummer Kenny Dixon who died in a car accident. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_16039 Musician Billie Eilish performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_06688 This April 20, 2019 photo shows Maggie Rogers performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_27077 This Feb. 13, 2019 photo shows actress Regina King posing for a portrait at Sofitel in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_16665 Jury member Elle Fanning poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_11803 Taylor Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_16982 Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York on May 6, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_91250 Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during their "Happiness Begins Tour" in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2019. (Photo By Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_13509 Gwendoline Christie wears an Iris van Herpen gown at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere in New York on April 3, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_97495 Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Joker," on Sept. 28, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_93411 Jim Carrey, a cast member in the upcoming film "Sonic the Hedgehog," throws popcorn onto his face during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_95552 This Oct. 8, 2019 photo shows filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho posing for a portrait at the Whitby Hotel screening room in New York to promote his film "Parasite." (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_96227 Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "The Staggering Girl" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 17, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_92145 Lily Collins, a cast member in "Tolkien," poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on May 8, 2019. The film explores the formative years of J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the classic fantasy novels "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_22231 Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) YE_Top_Entertainment_Photos_2019_92126 Phoebe Waller-Bridge reacts in the audience before as she wins outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ( 1 /19) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The fabulous reaction Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave when winning a trophy at the Emmy Awards, the time Spike Lee gleefully jumped into the arms of Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars and a dynamic shot of Maggie Rogers performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival are among the top entertainment moments of 2019.

The list includes the emotional moments when Ali Stroker won a Tony Award and when Kane Brown broke down as he accepted the Artist of the Year Award at the CMT Awards. Other images that made an impression include Jennifer Lopez strutting down a runway in Milan, Elle Fanning posing at the Cannes film festival and Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards.

Other musicians who were captured performing include Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and Lizzo.

