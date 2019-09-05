USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

The Associated Press

1. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

5. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Sapphire Flames ” by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

7. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Hot Shot” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)

11. “Nantucket Neighbors” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

12. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

13. “Butterfly in Frost” by Sylvia Day (Montlake Romance)

14. “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

15. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

16. “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee (HarperPerennial)

17. “Bad Luck and Trouble” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

18. “Red War” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Besler Books)

19. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

20. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

21. “Black Sheep” by Meghan March (Meghan March)

22. “Old Bones” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

23. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

24. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein (Harper Paperbacks)

25. “Watchers” by Dean Koontz (Berkley)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

