Janelle Monae rocked Ralph Lauren’s jazz club of yesteryear

NEW YORK (AP) — Janelle Monae brought down the house Saturday at a jazzy nightclub of yesteryear that Ralph Lauren created inside a Wall Street building to debut his fall collection at New York Fashion Week.

The singer hopped on a table and danced to the ground as she performed before the huge roomful of guests instructed to wear black-and-white evening attire. Actor Henry Golding missed that memo, showing up in a stunning blue velvet tuxedo instead.

Lauren presented tuxedo looks and sparklers in opulent jewel tones.

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid were among the models who showed off Lauren’s sparkly dresses and tuxedo-inspired evening looks while navigating a grand staircase of his art deco club, inspired by the glamorous see-and-be-seen New York of the 1920s and ’30s.

