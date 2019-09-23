Fire guts building at Detroit’s outdoor art project

DETROIT (AP) — Fire has destroyed a building that is part of Detroit’s popular outdoor art project known as the…

DETROIT (AP) — Fire has destroyed a building that is part of Detroit’s popular outdoor art project known as the Heidelberg Project.

Flames were shooting through the roof before firefighters brought the blaze under control Monday morning. The building east of downtown Detroit has “you” painted all over it, one of many buildings with the work of artist Tyree Guyton. The rear was gutted, and piles of bricks were everywhere.

Guyton is known for attaching shoes, clocks, vinyl records, stuffed animals and other objects to rundown homes in the neighborhood.

A spokesman, Dan Lijana, says the Heidelberg Project has been hit with fire in the past. He says, “Every time we’ve emerged from it stronger.”

Authorities say a person is in custody in the investigation.

