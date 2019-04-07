Winners of 2019 Olivier Awards for London stage productions 04/07/2019 05:30pm By The Associated Press Share

Actress Sally Field, from left, actors Kyle Soller and Bill Pullman pose for photographers backstage at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2019 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance: New Play: “The Inheritance” New Musical: “Come From Away” New Comedy: “Home I’m Darling” Entertainment and Family…