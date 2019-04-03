202
Gun possibly used by Van Gogh to kill himself up for auction

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 3:48 pm 04/03/2019 03:48pm
This photo provided by AuctionArt/Drouot on Wednesday April 3, 2019 shows the revolver it's believed was used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to take his own life. Hailed by some as the art world's most famous weapon, Auction Art says it expects the gun to raise tens of thousands of euros. The auction will be held at the Drouot auction center June 19, 2019. The 7mm pocket revolver was discovered in the 1960s in fields in the northern French village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh is widely believed to have shot himself in the chest on July 27, 1890. (Stephane Briolant, AuctionArt/Drouot via AP)

PARIS (AP) — A Paris auction house says it’s selling a revolver that was possibly used by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh to take his own life.

Described by some as the art world’s most famous weapon, the 7mm pocket revolver will be put up for sale by Auction Art on June 19.

The handgun was discovered in the 1960s in fields in the northern French village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh is widely believed to have shot himself in the chest in 1890. He died two days later.

A book by Pulitzer-Prize winning authors has questioned that version of the painter’s death, concluding that Van Gogh was shot by two teenagers.

The revolver going under the hammer in Paris was part of a 2016 exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

