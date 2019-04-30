202
Daniel Radcliffe to return to London stage in Beckett play

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 10:08 am 04/30/2019 10:08am
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, Daniel Radcliffe participates in the "Miracle Workers" panel during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on in Pasadena, Calif. The Old Vic Theatre said Tuesday April 30, 2019, the former "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will appear alongside Alan Cumming in a production of Beckett's bleak comedy "Endgame" that opens in February 2020. It will be performed along with Beckett's rarely produced short play "Rough For Theatre II." (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the London stage in a Samuel Beckett double bill.

The Old Vic Theatre says the former “Harry Potter” star will appear alongside Alan Cumming in a production of Beckett’s bleak comedy “Endgame” that opens in February. It will be performed along with Beckett’s rarely produced short play “Rough For Theatre II.”

The 29-year-old Radcliffe appeared at the Old Vic in 2017 in Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”

The Old Vic’s 2019-2020 season will also reunite Claire Foy and Matt Smith, stars of the first two seasons of “The Crown,” as a couple grappling with the fate of the planet in “Lungs.”

The theater also plans to stage Lucy Prebble’s “A Very Expensive Poison,” based on the killing of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko.

