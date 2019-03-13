202
Home » Art News » 'Ya Got Trouble' _…

‘Ya Got Trouble’ _ Hugh Jackman heading back to Broadway

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 10:04 am 03/13/2019 10:04am
Share
FILE- In this March 13, 2019, file photo Hugh Jackman arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jackman is coming back to Broadway as a classic roguish traveling salesman. Producer Scott Rudin said Wednesday, March 13, 2019, that the two-time Tony-winner will star in a revival of "The Music Man" starting in September 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman is coming back to Broadway as a classic roguish traveling salesman.

Producer Scott Rudin said Wednesday the two-time Tony-winner will star in a revival of the Meredith Willson musical “The Music Man” starting in September 2020.

As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favorites as “Ya Got Trouble,” ”Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Gary, Indiana.”

The production will be directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, reuniting much of the creative team of the Tony-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler.

This will be the third revival of the beloved show. Others who have played Hill include Craig Bierko, Eric McCormack, Dick Van Dyke and Robert Preston, whose performance remains enshrined in Broadway legend, not to mention available the 1962 film version.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Celebrity News Entertainment News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!