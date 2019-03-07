USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) 2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown) 3. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) 4. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue…

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

4. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

11. “Hop on Pop” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children’s Books)

12. “The Border” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

13. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

14. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

15. “Go Dog Go!” by P.D. Eastman (Random House for Young Readers)

16. “The Huntress” by by Kate Quinn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

17. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “Chocolate Cream Pie Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

19. “California Girls” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin MIRA)

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

22. “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

23. “There’s No Place Like Space” by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

24. “The Lost Heir” by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

25. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row Books)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

