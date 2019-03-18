202
Home » Art News » Library opens archive dedicated…

Library opens archive dedicated to rocker Lou Reed

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 1:49 pm 03/18/2019 01:49pm
Share
FILE - This March 24, 2011 file photo shows musician Lou Reed at the Metropolitan Opera's premiere of "Le Comte Ory" in New York. The New York Public Library has opened an archive dedicated to the pioneering alternative rock musician. The library acquired the archive after performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson, who was married to Reed, decided to share it with an institution that could preserve and showcase the archive. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Public Library has opened an archive dedicated to pioneering alternative rock musician Lou Reed.

The library acquired the archive after performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson, who was married to Reed, decided to share it with an institution that could preserve and showcase the archive. The New York Times reports the archive includes a large collection of personal notes, photographs and more than 600 hours of recordings.

Anderson says Reed never discussed what to do with his belongings before his death in 2013. She says she thought the archive should be accessible to young musicians and anyone interested in his life.

Reed was the lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for The Velvet Underground, and had a solo career that spanned decades after leaving the band.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Education News Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!