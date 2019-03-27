202
Home » Art News » Italy's La Scala to…

Italy’s La Scala to run academy for Saudi girls and boys

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:15 am 03/27/2019 10:15am
Share

MILAN (AP) — The academy of Italy’s premier opera house, Teatro alla Scala, has agreed to start a conservatory for both girls and boys in Saudi Arabia.

The decision Tuesday by the academy’s board follows the opera house’s refusal to accept 15 million euros ($16.8 billion) in funding from the kingdom amid concerns over its human rights record.

For three years beginning in September, La Scala’s academy will run a conservatory for 600 6- to 10-year-olds in dance, choir and instrumental music, as well as a workshop on marketing and digital communications. It will be funded by the Saudi culture ministry.

Despite refusing Saudi funding for the opera house, Milan’s mayor did not rule out future dealings with Saudi Arabia and confirmed a concert tour would go on as scheduled next fall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Music News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!