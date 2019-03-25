Hugh Jackman “very excited” to be heading back to Broadway

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hugh Jackman says he’s looking forward to coming back to Broadway next year as a classic roguish traveling salesman in a play he first performed in as a teenager.…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hugh Jackman says he’s looking forward to coming back to Broadway next year as a classic roguish traveling salesman in a play he first performed in as a teenager.

“I’m very, very excited about doing ‘The Music Man’,” he told The Associated Press.

The two-time Tony winner said he first performed the show in high school, and that it was the first musical he ever acted in.

“It’s amazing I’m going back to it,” he said.

As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favorites as “Ya Got Trouble,” ”Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Gary, Indiana.”

Jackman was speaking with the AP on Sunday at the Global Teacher Prize award ceremony in Dubai, where he announced the winner and performed musical numbers from his 2017 film “The Greatest Showman.”

