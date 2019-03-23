Gerald Ford museum to show work of presidential photographer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids is displaying the work of the 38th president’s photographer. “Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford” will open Monday and…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids is displaying the work of the 38th president’s photographer.

“Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford” will open Monday and run until Sept. 2. Organizers call it a collection of behind-closed-door images captured by photographer David Hume Kennerly.

Kennerly and Ford’s daughter, Susan Ford Bales, will attend an evening presentation. That event and an earlier ribbon-cutting are free and open to the public.

Kennerly took the job as Ford’s photographer two years after being awarded a Pulitzer Prize in journalism.

Ford, who died in 2006, was a Grand Rapids congressman who became vice president and then president following Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974. Ford said, “I assume the presidency under extraordinary circumstances.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.