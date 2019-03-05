202
‘Come From Away,’ ‘Company’ lead race for UK Olivier Awards

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 10:52 am 03/05/2019 10:52am
LONDON (AP) — Musicals “Come From Away” and “Company” lead the race for Britain’s Olivier theater awards with nine nominations apiece.

“Come From Away,” about a Newfoundland town that sheltered stranded air travelers on 9/11, is up for best new musical, while a gender-switched production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” is nominated for best musical revival.

Sweeping gay-history drama “The Inheritance” has eight nominations including best new play, best actor for Kyle Soller and best supporting actress for Vanessa Redgrave.

A revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe has six nominations.

Other acting contenders announced Tuesday include Ian McKellen for “King Lear,” Gillian Anderson for “All About Eve” and Sophie Okonedo for “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Winners will be announced April 7 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

