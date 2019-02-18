202
Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 12:00 pm 02/18/2019 12:00pm
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2009 file photo, Sean "Diddy" Combs unveils his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. Police say someone attacked the statue of Combs at the wax museum, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, shoving the rap impresario's likeness so forcefully it lost its head. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say someone attacked a statue of Sean “Diddy” Combs at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, shoving the rap impresario’s likeness so forcefully it lost its head.

Investigators were continuing Monday to look for a suspect in the strange episode Saturday night.

Police say a man entered the museum near Times Square around 8:45 p.m., went to the statue and knocked it to the ground. The head fell off as the figure toppled.

Madame Tussauds New York says artists will fix the damage as quickly as possible to get the figure back to the museum’s A-List Party Room.

General Manager Tom Middleton notes that Madame Tussauds doesn’t rope off its statues so “guests can interact respectfully” with them.

Combs attended his statue’s unveiling in 2009.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

