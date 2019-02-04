202
Home » Art News » Don McCullin photo show…

Don McCullin photo show looks at 6 decades covering conflict

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 4:28 pm 02/04/2019 04:28pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — Don McCullin’s most famous photographs burn with the physical and emotional brutality of conflict: a shell-shocked American soldier in Vietnam, a starving woman and child in Nigeria’s breakaway Biafra. But don’t call…

LONDON (AP) — Don McCullin’s most famous photographs burn with the physical and emotional brutality of conflict: a shell-shocked American soldier in Vietnam, a starving woman and child in Nigeria’s breakaway Biafra.

But don’t call him a war photographer.

“I hate that,” the 83-year-old British photojournalist said Monday, sitting in an exhibition of six decades’ worth of his images of damaged people, ravaged landscapes and scarred cities. “I’ve willfully changed direction because I didn’t want to get stuck in the war direction, people calling me a war photographer.”

The retrospective of more than 250 photographs opens Tuesday and runs to May 6 at Tate Britain , the country’s foremost gallery of U.K. art. But don’t call McCullin an artist.

“I hate that, too,” said McCullin, who is charming with a combative undercurrent. “I’m not an artist. I’m a photographer, and that’s all there is to it.”

McCullin’s career began almost by chance, with a photo of young gang members he knew from Finsbury Park, the tough London neighborhood where he grew up. A shot of the group — “The Guv’nors” — standing in a bombed-out building, had a powerful combination of squalor and swagger that caught the attention of British newspapers.

“Once that was published in The Observer, I could see a life for myself rather than hanging around with those boys,” McCullin said. “So I made this journey into photography, and it’s been extraordinary, really.”

McCullin plunged into many of the 20th century’s conflict zones: Cold War Berlin, Biafra, Vietnam, Cambodia, Congo, Lebanon, Northern Ireland, Iraq.

His images, always in black and white, powerfully capture the emotions of war — the raw grief of a woman in Cyprus who has just learned of her husband’s death; the devastation of an American GI; the exhilaration of youths in Northern Ireland throwing stones at soldiers.

His lens looked just as unflinchingly at his home country. From the 1950s onwards, McCullin captured a side of Britain scarred by poverty, violence and decay. It’s tough stuff, though his images of holidaymakers at the seaside have a defiant cheerfulness, and there is great dignity in his close-up portraits of careworn and homeless inhabitants of Britain’s cities.

McCullin survived physical danger and brushes with death. A glass case at the exhibition holds a Nikon camera that stopped a bullet hitting him in Cambodia.

He didn’t escape an emotional toll, and in recent years has turned to quieter subjects — “to eradicate the past,” McCullin says in an exhibition note. Recent works include photos of the strange, watery landscape of the Somerset Levels near his home in southwest England.

McCullin acknowledges that even these rural landscapes end up “looking like the First World War,” shot on black and white film — never digitally — and printed by McCullin with his characteristic glowering intensity.

He hasn’t abandoned war zones altogether. There are images of devastated Homs in Syria taken on a trip last year.

McCullin has sometimes wondered if his work was worth it, since wars continue unabated. But he is amazed by how far it has taken him.

“It’s taken me all around the world many times,” he said. “And I’ve got a great love of culture now. I started out with nothing. There was never a book in my house; there was only violence in my house when I was a boy.”

He says he doesn’t suffer from post-traumatic stress: “I’ve cured myself by doing these landscapes.”

“I grew up with quite a strong backbone, and I’ve kept it going,” McCullin said. “Now I’m getting old and lame and I’m having heart attacks and all that kind of stuff. I just think that’s part of the stuff I have to beat.

“That sounds a bit macho,” he added, a touch apologetically. “But it’s not meant to be macho — it’s meant to be a ‘You can do it’ kind of thing.”

___

Follow Jill Lawless on Twitter at http://Twitter.com/JillLawless

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Living News Travel News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Patriots Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Today in History: Feb. 6
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods