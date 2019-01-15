202.5
Home » Art News » Unknown Rachel Zegler is…

Unknown Rachel Zegler is Maria in Spielberg’s ‘West Side’

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 10:38 am 01/15/2019 10:38am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg has cast an unknown 17-year-old from New Jersey to play Maria in his remake of “West Side Story.”

Deadline first reported Monday the director picked Rachel Zegler after auditioning more than 30,000 hopefuls.

The high school student from Clifton posted photos of herself and other cast members on Instagram as she expressed her gratitude. She says she never could imagine she’d get the role after playing Maria onstage a few summers ago.

Zegler wrote, “As a Colombian-American woman growing up in this day and age, strong roles like Maria are so important.”

Ansel Elgort has been cast as her love interest in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical that retells “Romeo and Juliet” with New York street gangs.

Filming is set for this summer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Movie News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500