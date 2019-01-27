202
Home » Art News » Painting stolen from Moscow…

Painting stolen from Moscow gallery as witnesses watch

By The Associated Press January 27, 2019 5:04 pm 01/27/2019 05:04pm
Share
A group of police officer is seen through a glass door at the Tretyakov State Gallery museum in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Russia's ministry of culture has estimated the insurance value of Arkhip Kuindzhi's Ai Petri. Crimea painting that was stolen from the gallery on Sunday at 12 million rubles (some 181,860 US dollars), director of the ministry's museums department Vladislav Kononov told TASS. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — Police say a painting by a noted Russian landscape artist has been stolen from Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, apparently in front confused witnesses.

The painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi, titled “Ai-Petri. Crimea,” was reported missing from the Tretyakpv, a premier museum of Russian art, on Sunday.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told the Interfax news agency museum guards reported to police that unknown people took the painting off a wall and left.

The Culture Ministry says the art work is valued at 12 million rubles ($185,000).

The RT television channel said witnesses described a young man removing the painting from the wall and only later realized they’d seen a theft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500