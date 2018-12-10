202.5
Meek Mill, Fat Joe attend DJ Khaled’s Miami birthday bash

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 5:13 pm 12/10/2018 05:13pm
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Meek Mill, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe were among the rappers that came out to celebrate DJ Khaled’s birthday at an over-the-top party at the Perez Art Museum to close out Art Basel. The Haute Living party celebrated birthdays for both DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole with a 60 person dinner on Sunday, Dec. 9. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Meek Mill, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe were among the rappers who came out to celebrate DJ Khaled’s birthday at an over-the-top party at the Perez Art Museum to close out Art Basel in Miami Beach.

The Haute Living party celebrated birthdays for both DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole with a 60-person dinner Sunday night. Swizz Beatz gave a special DJ set, getting guests pumped up when he played “This Is How We Do It.” He toasted the birthday couple, saying they “came from nothing and stay working hard.”

Cuba Gooding Jr., Larsa Pippen, Jeff Gordon, Trina, Jeezy, Jadakiss and 21 Savage were among the guests dancing, toasting and eating cake as they overlooked views of Biscayne Bay.

DJ Khaled even received a sparkly $106,000 watch as a gift.

