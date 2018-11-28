202.5
Report: Man walks off with Renoir ahead of Austria auction

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 5:53 am 11/28/2018 05:53am
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian public broadcaster ORF is reporting that a painting by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir has been stolen from an auction house in Vienna.

The station reported Wednesday that the unknown thief walked into the Dorotheum auction house, removed the painting from the wall and walked off with it Monday.

It quoted the auction house and Vienna police confirming an art theft, but not that it was a work by Renoir.

An auction listing for the Renoir painting “Golfe, Mer, Falaises Vertes” estimated at between 120,000 euros and 160,000 euros ($136,000-$181,000), has been removed from the Dorotheum’s website.

