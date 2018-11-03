202
Detroit Institute of Arts opening expanded Asian galleries

November 3, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — Newly expanded galleries dedicated to Asian art are opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts .

The galleries in the museum’s Robert and Katherine Jacobs Asian Wing make their public debut Sunday. Works on display span thousands of years up to the present day in galleries of Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Indian and Southeast Asian art, as well as a gallery for Buddhist art across Asia.

Robert Jacobs says in a statement that their support for the museum’s Asian Wing “merges our love of Asian Art and culture with our love and commitment to the DIA.”

Artworks being shown include historical masterpieces and modern and contemporary art.

An annual fundraiser for the museum is Saturday night. This year it’s titled “Splendors of India and Asia” and celebrates the reinstalled galleries.

