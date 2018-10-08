202
Home » Art News » Statue of Soundgarden singer…

Statue of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell unveiled

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 12:47 pm 10/08/2018 12:47pm
Share
The children of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life, unveil his statue, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, outside MoPOP, in Seattle. From left: Lily, 18; Toni, 14; and Christopher, 12. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — A life-size, bronze statue of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been unveiled at a Seattle museum.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, commissioned the piece and donated it to the Museum of Pop Culture at Seattle Center, which placed it outdoors along a sidewalk.

The work, by artist Nick Marra, depicts Cornell in one of his typical poses with his signature boots, dog tag and long hair.

Cornell’s 18- and 14-year-old daughters and 12-year-old son unveiled the statue during a ceremony Sunday.

Soundgarden members Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd attended, as did Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52. His death was ruled a suicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500