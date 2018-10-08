202
Home » Art News » Royalty, fans turn out…

Royalty, fans turn out for Caballe’s funeral in Barcelona

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 7:53 am 10/08/2018 07:53am
Share
FILE - In this July 13, 1996 file photo, Montserrat Caballe during a concert in Dresden, Germany. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Rietschel, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Royalty, political leaders and fans attended the funeral in Barcelona on Monday of Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe.

The 85-year-old Caballe died Saturday at a hospital in the Catalan capital where she had been since September.

Spain’s Emeritus Queen Sofia attended the funeral in the Les Corts district of the Catalan capital. Also present were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Catalan regional president Quim Torra and Spanish tenor Jose Carreras.

“She was like a big sister to me,” Carreras said.

The leaders of some of the country’s political parties and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau were also present, as were scores of fans.

The government said it planned to pay homage to Caballe with events in Madrid and Barcelona in the near future.

Caballe was buried at the Sant Andreu cemetery, next to her parents.

Caballe achieved international fame as an opera singer in the mid-1960s.

Later, she performed the duet “Barcelona” with Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen and sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Music News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500