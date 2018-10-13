202
Home » Art News » Annual black heritage visual…

Annual black heritage visual exhibit opens at Ohio museum

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 12:44 pm 10/13/2018 12:44pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An annual Ohio art show will once again highlight black history and culture through several artistic mediums.

The fifth annual Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms exhibit opens Saturday at the Ohio History Center in Columbus.

The juried show runs through January and features 69 original paintings, quilts, sculptures and prints by visual artists of African descent from Ohio and beyond.

The exhibit is presented by the Ohio History Connection, the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce and Columbus’s King Arts Complex. It’s being held in partnership with the African American Visual Artists Guild of Dayton.

Curator Rosa Rojas says the exhibit’s artwork reflects perspectives related to the African diaspora and black culture and history.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500