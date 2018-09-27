USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster) 2. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown) 3. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing) 4. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen, Adeena Sussman…

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown)

3. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen, Adeena Sussman (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

7. “Time’s Convert” by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

8. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

9. “Juror ?3” by James Patterson, Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

10. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Anchor)

11. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

12. “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Why Not Tonight” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin HQN)

14. “Vampires Like It Hot” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

15. “The Deep State” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside Books)

16. “China Rich Girlfriend” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

17. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

18. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

19. “These Truths” by Jill Lepore (W.W. Norton)

20. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

21. “Night Over Water” by Ken Follett (Penguin)

22. “A Simple Favor” by Darcey Bell (Harper)

23. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster for Young Readers)

24. “Rich People Problems” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

25. “Justice for Hope” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

