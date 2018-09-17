The Latest: Portraits tell stories of Las Vegas victims

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on 58 portraits created of the victims of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local): 12:45 p.m. California resident Mary Jo von Tillow says a portrait…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on 58 portraits created of the victims of last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

California resident Mary Jo von Tillow says a portrait showing her husband, Kurt von Tillow, smiling in a tuxedo with an American flag background is exactly how the patriotic father would want to be remembered.

Mary Jo von Tillow spoke Monday in Las Vegas as the portraits of 58 people killed in last year’s mass shooting at a country music festival were displayed. She said her husband was very patriotic and was nicknamed “Captain America.” So the artist, Virginia Culbertson, painted the flag behind him.

She, her husband and four others in her family were at the Oct. 1 concert where a gunman fired on the crowd from the Mandalay Bay casino-resort across the street.

Von Tillow says the portraits put the faces and stories of the 58 victims out there for people to get to know them.

___

12:05 a.m.

Artists from around the world have memorialized the 58 people killed in last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas with individual portraits of each victim.

The paintings, drawings and digital art will be displayed in Las Vegas starting Monday until they are given to the victims’ families in October.

Artist Ellen Abramo said she organized the effort after participating in a similar project commemorating the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub.

Abramo said she hopes the portraits are meaningful gifts that show the families who have lost loved ones that there are people out there who care about what they went through.

The portraits are scheduled to be displayed at the Clark County Government Center until Oct. 4, when a reception will be held for participating artists and the families of those they painted.

